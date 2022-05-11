Michelle Williams expecting her third child this fall

Los Angeles, May 11 Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress Michelle Williams is pregnant with her third child and will be welcoming the baby this fall with her husband Thomas Kail, reports 'Variety'.

Williams told 'Variety', "It's totally joyous. As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It's exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family."

It will be the second child for the couple - their son, Hart, was born in 2020. Williams has a 16-year-old daughter Matilda from her relationship with the late actor Heath Ledger. Kail, best known for directing 'Hamilton', worked with Williams on 'Fosse/Verdon'.

Williams gave birth to Hart during lockdown, and she says that raising a young child has helped to put all the dark headlines from the pandemic era in perspective.

She said in a statement accessed by 'Variety', "It was a reminder that life goes on. The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby is ignorant of that. He experiences the unmitigated joy of discovery and the happiness of a loving home."

Being a mother has also made her more committed to her work as an actress and to improving the world around her as an advocate for pay equity and reproductive freedoms, issues she's worked to raise awareness around in recent years. "There's nothing that makes you committed to a better world than raising a great kid. It's the ultimate creative act", Williams said in conclusion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor