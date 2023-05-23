Michelle Yeoh glad she's no longer typecast as 'Asian-looking' characters

Los Angeles, May 23 Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh thinks the "best thing" about her awards success is that she is no longer only receiving scripts for "Asian-looking" characters.

The 60-year-old star won the Best Actress category at a string of ceremonies this year, including the Oscars, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and Golden Globes for her role as Evelyn Quan Wang in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', and she is pleased to be offering a wider variety of roles, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"The best thing that has happened is I receive a script that doesn't describe the character as a Chinese or Asian-looking person. We are actors. We are supposed to act."

"We are supposed to step into roles that are given to us and do our job as best we can. That, for me, is the biggest step forward," she said during the Kering Women in Motion talks at the Cannes Film Festival.

Yeoh reflected on her first time at Cannes over 20 years ago with "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" and said she felt it was "quite obvious" Hollywood wasn't ready to celebrate Asian actors back then.

She said, "There were so many great Asian, Chinese movies that came out at that time. But if you look at all the films that get nominated here in Cannes and get awards, very rarely, especially at the Oscarsathey would nominate best director, best film, everything."

