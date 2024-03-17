"Might not say it, but...": Abhishek Bachchan pens special note for sister Shweta on birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 : As Shweta Bachchan is celebrating her 50th birthday today, she received a special wish from her brother and actor Abhishek.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek shared a video featuring throwback photos of Abhishek and Shweta.

One of the pictures showed the two of them as kids, while in another one they were seen celebrating some special moments together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

In the backdrop of the video, Abhishek used his dad Amitabh Bachchan's song 'Atrangi Yaari' to add a more special touch to it.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Happy Birthday, Shwetdi! I might not say it or show it, but you mean the world to me. Love you."

As soon as the post was uploaded, fans and industry members flooded the comment section to wish Shweta.

Saif Ali Khan's Saba Pataudi wrote, "Happy happy Birthday Shweta!"

Farah Khan Kunder commented, "Why do all brothers never say it or show it but."

Sussanne Khan posted, "Beautiful pics happy happy birthday darling Shweta."

Further extending the birthday wishes, Navy Naveli Nanda wished her mother with a cute childhood picture along with a caption on her Instagram stories, "Happy birthday mom. I love you."

Shweta, daughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, married Nikhil Nanda, a Delhi-based businessman, in 1997. The couple has two children, Navya and Agastya. In addition to running a fashion label, Shweta Bachchan Nanda made her debut as an author with the book Paradise Towers in 2018.

