Mika Singh chooses place close to his ancestral village to shoot his music video

Mumbai, May 4 Mika Singh recently shot the music video for his upcoming show ‘Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti in Ropar, Punjab. He chose the location as it is close to his ancestral village Sahauran.

He says the place holds a special place in his heart as he has spent most of his childhood in Ropar which created an emotional bond between him and that place.

Mika shares: "Ropar is very near and dear to my heart as I grew up here and I have an indescribable emotional attachment to this village. The very first thing that came to my mind when I was searching for locations to shoot the music video was that it should be the beginning of a beautiful journey that I am on right now."

He goes on: "So, naturally I had to do the shoot here in Ropar. What better way to start this important journey than my origins."

The singer is all set to begin searching for the right partner on national television through `Swayamvar-Mika Di Vohti'. It will be coming soon on Star Bharat.

