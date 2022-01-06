Mika Singh's NGO feeds thousands of people during lockdown

Mumbai, Jan 6 Rapper and singer Mika Singh known for giving popular dance numbers, talks about his interest in doing social work.

On 'The Kapil Sharma Show', he reveals how his NGO 'Divine Touch' helped feed a thousand people during the lockdown.

He said: "Through my NGO, 'Divine Touch', we cooked food for a thousand people. We continued this for one and a half years." Mika also added that he and Kapil Sharma are neighbours and they would often go to each other's house.

Mika is coming to promote his new song 'Panghat' along with Sunny Leone, Toshi and Sharib Sabri.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

