Mike Manning, Olivia Blue to star in 'Unexpected Treasures'

Washington [US], May 6 : Daytime Emmy-winner Mike Manning and Olivia Blue will star in the alien adventure film 'Unexpected Treasures', directed by John Paul Ungaretti and written by Ungaretti and Christina Heller, reported Deadline.

Ungaretti is most recognised for his work in the visual effects and editorial departments on films like as 'Water for Elephants' and Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked, as well as series such as Lost Ollie and Outer Banks.

The film's cast is rounded out with AnnaMaria DeMara (Lost in Space, Lucifer), Jay Whittaker (The Orville, Let's Go to Prison), Michael Dunn (Bosch, NCIS), Lauren Han (Beef, Extracurricular), and Rex Edhlund.

The film's production finished recently in Joshua Tree, California. The script was inspired by the many extraterrestrial-related legends and folklore in the Joshua Tree community and surrounding desert area. In the film, a wild alien encounter renews a local resident's confidence in humanity. Blue stars as the local, and Manning as the alien.

'Unexpected Treasures' is produced by Heller, Aline Andrade (How to Become a Cult Leader), and executive produced by Joanna Popper, Virginia Galloway, and Marcie Jastrow. Blue and Manning are also executive producers on the film.

Manning is currently nominated for a Daytime Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in The Bay on Peacock, Tubi and Popstar TV. The 2024 Daytime Emmy ceremony will air live on CBS on Friday, June 7th on CBS, reported Deadline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor