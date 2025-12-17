Milap Zaveri wishes ‘Hulk’ John Abraham on b’day: Resurrected me with ‘Satyameva Jayate’

Mumbai, Dec 17 Filmmaker Milap Zaveri penned a birthday note for actor John Abraham, calling him his “Hulk” and the man who brought him back at a crucial phase of his career with “Satyameva Jayate,” which released in 2018.

Milap took to Instagram, where he shared a throwback picture with John. In the image, the filmmaker is seen hugging the actor as the two smile for the camera lens.

Wishing the actor on his 53rd birthday, Milap expressed deep gratitude, saying John had “resurrected” him.

“Dear @thejohnabraham wish you a very very happy birthday! You are my Hulk and the man who resurrected me with #SatyamevaJayate,” Milap wrote in the caption.

In his heartfelt message, he described John as a rare mix of strength and kindness, someone who can “rip tyres with his bare hands” yet has a heart of gold.

Milap added: “I will forever be grateful to you! You rip tyres with your bare hands but your heart is of gold! Love you my Hero.”

Talking about “Satyameva Jayate”, it is a vigilante action thriller film directed by Milap Zaveri. The film stars John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee in their second collaboration after Shootout at Wadala, alongside Aisha Sharma, Amruta Khanvilkar and Manish Chaudhari.

The film follows DCP Shivansh who is given a case to arrest the man responsible for the deaths of corrupt police officers. He begins his search without realising the killer is none other than Vir, his younger brother.

Milap’s latest directorial is “Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat”, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa. The film was a major commercial success and emerged as the 12th highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025.

The story follows Vikramaditya Bhonsle, an influential politician whose growing infatuation with Adaa Randhawa, a film actress, slowly transforms his admiration into a dangerous fixation. As Vikramaditya’s obsession begins to shadow every corner of Adaa’s life, the two are pulled toward an inevitable clash where power, fear, and unchecked desire collide.

Meanwhile, John was last seen in Tehran, a spy action thriller film directed by Arun Gopalan. It stars John Abraham, Neeru Bajwa and Manushi Chhillar.The film was based on the 2012 attacks on Israeli diplomats.

