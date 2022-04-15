Miley Cyrus confirms relationship with Maxx Morando

Pop star Miley Cyrus has confirmed her relationship with Maxx Morando.

The couple was seen making out on Thursday while standing on a sidewalk in West Hollywood in photos obtained by E! News.

Cyrus, 29 could be seen wrapping her arms around Morando, 23 as they passionately kissed.

The duo first sparked romance rumours in November 2021 when they were seen getting cosy at Gucci's Love Parade runway show.

Morando also attended 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party in Miami, which she co-hosted with Pete Davidson on NBC, in a show of support.

Miley was earlier married to Liam Hemsworth from 2018 to 2020 and last publicly dated Cody Simpson.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor