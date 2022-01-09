Miley Cyrus is dating musician Maxx Morando

After calling it quits with Cody Simpson in 2020, Miley Cyrus is dating someone new.

According to E! News, a source has revealed that Miley is dating Liily drummer Maxx Morando.

"She's happily dating Maxx. It's official between them," the insider shared.

Maxx and Miley have been hanging out a lot and have mutual friends, a second source told E! News.

"They are both artistic and creative, so they bond over being musicians," shared the insider.

In fact, he was in Miami to support the superstar while she hosted 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party' for NBC.

"He was backstage with Miley and Pete at the New Year's Eve rehearsals and taping having a good time with them," the second source said, adding, "They were are all super friendly with one another and seemed to have a great night."

Fans first speculated that Miley and Maxx were together after they were spotted looking cosy at 'Gucci's Love Parade runway show', which took place on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood in November.

As per E! News, while at the star-studded event, the 'Midnight Sky' artist enjoyed a night full of glitz and glamour and appeared to be in good spirits. Over the course of the evening, the pair seemed to be holding hands and, at one point, Miley had her arms wrapped around the drummer.

The two also looked like rock royalty with their fashionable outfits.

For the special occasion, the 'Prisoner' singer dazzled in a metallic blue fringe dress that featured larger-than-life yellow feathers. Maxx wore a burgundy suit paired with a collared sweater.

The couple has yet to publicly comment on their romance. But even though Miley and Maxx are keeping their lips sealed on their relationship, the former Disney Channel star previously gushed over the Liily musician.

Speaking to Vogue in September about her unique festival looks, Miley shared insight into a custom design that Maxx and designer Shane Kastl created, which featured a wildly vibrant print of cartoon monsters by her now-boyfriend.

"This look is a one-of-a-kind collaboration between two of my favourite emerging artists, Maxx Morando and Shane Kastl," she told the magazine.

"Their collaboration is the perfect example of sustainability becoming the next fashion phase, and it proves that anything can be reinvented, which resonates with me deeply," she added.

Miley's relationship comes more than a year after she and Cody Simpson decided to call it quits in August 2020. The 'Hannah Montana' alum addressed her love life that same month during an Instagram Live.

"A year ago, almost to this exact date, the media tried to tell my story for me and control my narrative, and I'm just not accepting that," she said, referring to her divorce from Liam Hemsworth. They split in August 2019.

She then opened up about her breakup with Cody.

"So today, it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up. It was confirmed by a 'reliable source' even though no one is reliable in a relationship except the two individuals that are participating in it," she said.

"But, for right now, two halves can't make a whole and we're individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be," Miley continued.

"Like everybody else at this age, we're just deciding who we wanna be with our lives, what we wanna do with our lives. And so, don't make it some drama story if next week we're out hanging out or getting pizza. We've been friends for 10 years and we're gonna continue to be friends," she added.

( With inputs from ANI )

