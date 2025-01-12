Miley Cyrus on LA wildfires: Soul aches for those experiencing this devastation firsthand

Los Angeles, Jan 12 Actress-singer Miley Cyrus has penned an emotional post amidst the ongoing LA wildfires and had said that Los Angeles represents 'living the dream,' but the reality today is wreckage and destruction.

Sharing a photo of her destroyed Malibu home years ago, she reflected on her own experience of losing her multi-million dollar mansion with former-husband Liam Hemsworth, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She described her pain of facing a pile of rubble instead of the loved ones she expected to greet her at the door. "It's a feeling you don't ever forget. My soul aches for those experiencing this devastation firsthand," wrote the “Wrecking Ball” singer.

She added: "Los Angeles represents 'living the dream,' but the reality today is wreckage and destruction."

Cyrus expressed her gratitude for organisations like the Malibu Foundation, which she helped launch in 2018, and announced her personal support for various relief efforts.

"Time, resources, and dedication from inside and outside our community will heal us. But it hurts deeply for now... Love always, Miley," she concluded.

In addition to Cyrus, several other celebrities have contributed to wildfire relief efforts. Kim Kardashian is donating critical supplies via her Skims brand while Jamie Lee Curtis has donated $1 million. Paris Hilton launched a relief fund after losing her Malibu beach house and pledged to match donations up to $100,000.

Halle Berry and Snoop Dogg gave away clothing to the victims, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle volunteered in the kitchen and helped to feed first responders and distribute essential items to those in need. Jennifer Garner offered her assistance in the food truck to serve meals to the affected community.

At least 16 have been confirmed dead and over 12,000 structures have been damaged and destroyed in the raging Los Angeles wildfires that started last week.

The authorities have warned that conditions are expected to worsen in the coming days as devastating wildfires continue to rage across different parts of Los Angeles County, leading to widespread disruptions, including school closures and the cancellation of entertainment, sports, and community events.

The Los Angeles Unified School District, the second-largest public school district in the United States, closed schools on Thursday and Friday to fend students and staff from hazardous air quality. Superintendent Alberto Carvalho emphasised that travelling to school posed greater risks than staying at home, particularly for children with respiratory conditions.

Some campuses near evacuation zones also experienced power outages and low attendance before the closures were announced.

Currently, six wildfires are still burning across Los Angeles County, scorching nearly 36,000 acres. One of the biggest, the Palisades fire, has burned over 21,300 acres and damaged or destroyed more than 5,300 structures so far.

On the eastside of Los Angeles, fires in Eaton Canyon and Highland Park affected schools and homes, with reports of damage to two elementary schools and parts of Palisades Charter High School. The Eaton Fire has consumed nearly 14,000 acres with up to 5,000 structures damaged or destroyed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor