Miley Cyrus says she "would not go back" to change anything

Washington [US], January 28 : Singer-songwriter and actor Miley Cyrus shared that she did not regret anything in her past and also spoke about what she learned throughout her career.

She posted an Instagram video with Pamela Anderson about the 2024 film 'The Last Showgirl', reported People.

Miley recalled how she admired Pamela and wanted to be like her, "Ever since I was little, it was only Pam when people would ask me what I wanted to be when I grow up," Cyrus said. "I would say you. And the whole thing. The tattoos, the hair, all of it. That's all I wanted to do."

She added that she likes the way Anderson has evolved as an actor and she is an inspiration for her. "I've had so many different pivots and evolutions and one might say detours within my path. But it always ends up coming back around to make the next stage of who we are. Something that's more potent, something that's more real," as per the outlet.

Anderson shared, "Sometimes you need to go do a little research and come back to your path." She then recalled once telling a director she wanted to "let everything go" from her past. "I don't want to think about it anymore, but then [the director] goes, 'No, bring it with you, baby.' "

Pamela said "I'm not ashamed of my life. I don't need to let anything go," reported People.

Cyrus agreed saying, "Funnily enough when I look back, all the mistakes, anything I was unsure of or I didn't understand, I am so proud of every moment and now every stage of my life."

"I would not go back and change anything," said Cyrus, adding, "except a couple things I was wearing."

After earning a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in 'The Last Showgirl', Anderson was snubbed in the 2025 Oscar nominations, announced on January 23, reported People.

.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor