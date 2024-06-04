Miley Cyrus shares she wears heels to gym

Washington [US], June 4 : American singer-songwriter and actor Miley Cyrus shared that she prefers to hit the gym in heels, according to People.

"My mantra is, like any athlete, 'Practice how you perform,'" the "Flowers" said the singer. "So that's why I practice in my heels. The gym looks really tough, but then I've got my ivory Gucci slingbacks because they remind me of Marilyn Monroe. I train in heels, mostly. I'm interested in feminizing the workout space, because so much of the workout equipment is ugly."

While working out in high heels undoubtedly contributes to Cyrus' super-toned figure, the Grammy winner claims that the exercise also allows her to access her onstage character.

"I definitely have a personaan expanded, fully realized version of myself that I tap into as a performer," she explained. "But then there's a level of my life that's super intimate, sacred, and secret."

She said that her industry mentors Beyonce and Dolly Parton can relate to having a performer persona.

"I think it's a really cute part of our relationship, because over the past couple of years I've really locked down on my privacy and on what I share with the public," Cyrus said of Beyonce, with whom she recently collaborated on the superstar's genre-bending album Cowboy Carter. "She's the same way. Part of our relationship is the safety between us."

She continued, "The songwriting or the work is just a small part of my relationship with heror with Dolly, or with anyone. Our personas have a relationship, but then we have a relationship. And I love that."

Beyonce has also had an impact on Cyrus' signature style.

"Beyonce sent me a House of Dereon jacket that said Miley on the back in gold studs, which is my favorite, and some jeans with my name on it," she shared. "In one of my songs, "'Cattitude,' I say, 'And for my 16th birthday, I got Dereon from the house of the queen," reported People.

