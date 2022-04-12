Millind Gaba shares first pictures from engagement with Pria Beniwal

Singer Millind Gaba has exchanged engagement rings with his long time girlfriend Pria Beniwal.

The 'Yaar Mod Do' singer took to his Instagram handle to share the first pictures from his lavish engagement ceremony that took place on Monday evening.

While Millind looked dapper in a black suit, Pria looked stunning in a silver sequined gown which she accessorized with heavy jewellery and smokey eye makeup look.

The star-studded ceremony was attended by several artists including actor Prince Narula, singer Mika Singh, Guru Randhawa, Suyyash Rai, Bhushan Kumar and others.

The couple who is set to tie the knot on April 16, have dated for more than four years.

Pria, who is a fashion blogger is the elder sister of famous YouTuber Harsh Beniwal.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor