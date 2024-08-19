Mindy Kaling, Kerry Washington to serve as Democratic National Convention hosts

Chicago [US], August 19 : Hollywood celebrities such as Kerry Washington, Mindy Kaling, Ana Navarro and Tony Goldwyn will be seen hosting the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

As per CNN, each star will host one night of the four-day convention, in a role similar to an award show host, kicking off the broadcast with opening remarks and then reappearing onstage throughout the evening to help guide the audience through programming.

Goldwyn is expected to host the Monday night, Navarro on Tuesday, Kaling on Wednesday and Washington will host on Thursday.

DNC, which will start on August 19, will run till August 22.

U.S. President Joe Biden will speak on day one of the convention during prime time, as he passes the torch to Vice President Kamala Harris.

Nearly 50,000 visitors are expected to attend the convention, including approximately 4,000 delegates. The theme of the convention is "For the People, For Our Future."

While the official schedule has not yet been released, Democratic National Convention officials have confirmed that President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will speak on Monday. The theme for Monday will be "For the People," with speakers expected to pay tribute to Biden, according to DNC officials.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama is scheduled to speak on Tuesday, which will focus on the theme "A Bold Vision for the Future."

On Wednesday, under the theme "A Fight for Freedom," former President Bill Clinton and Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi of California will address the convention, according to a source familiar with the schedule.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries are also expected to speak this week, DNC officials said.

Mike Waltz, Kamala Harris's running mate, is expected to take the stage on Wednesday to officially accept the vice-presidential nomination. Harris will formally accept the presidential nomination during her speech on Thursday, a night dedicated to the theme "For the Future."

Democratic organizers had to rework the programming entirely for the DNC after President Biden dropped out of the race in late July and endorsed Vice President Harris to replace him on the ticket.

