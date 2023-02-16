Minnal Murali director Basil Joseph blessed with a baby girl

Actor-filmmaker Basil Joseph and wife Elizabeth have been blessed with a baby girl. Basil shared the happy news via Twitter on Wednesday.The actor-filmmaker shared a picture with Elizabeth and their daughter Hope Elizabeth Joseph. He captioned the image, “Thrilled to announce the arrival of our little bundle of joy, HOPE ELIZABETH BASIL ! She has already stolen our hearts and we are over the moon with love for our precious daughter.We can’t wait to watch her grow and learn from her every day.”

Basil Joseph is best known for helming superhero film Minnal Murali, starring Tovino Thomas in the lead role. Basil has also acted in Jan.E.Man, Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, Palthu Janwar, Dear Friend and Joji among other movies. Last year, Basil confirmed in an interview with Indian Express that the film could be turned into a franchise. “Surely, there are strong reasons to believe Minnal Murali can become a franchise. Discussions are happening but nothing has been confirmed yet to make an official announcement,” Basil had said.Producer Sophia Paul had confirmed that the sequel plan was definitely on. Answering a question about the sequel plans, she said, “It’s too early to talk about what lies ahead, but yes, we will soon announce the sequel, a bigger extravaganza. As I said, I can’t talk about what we have in mind, but it’s going to be a hell of a ride.”