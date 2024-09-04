Mira Kapoor meets her 'LSR Professor' after 12 years, shares picture

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 : Mira Kapoor recently met her college professor after 12 years and shared this heartwarming moment with her social media fam.

On Wednesday, Mira dropped a picture on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Meeting my LSR professor after 12 years."

In the image, Mira can be seen happily posing with her Lady Shri Ram College for Women professor.

She donned a white top and paired it with a beige-coloured floral coat and matching trousers.

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Delhi. They are doting parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. Misha was born in 2016 while Shahid-Mira welcomed Zain in 2018.

Mira has established herself as a fashion diva over the years. She enjoys a huge fan base on social media especially for her immaculate fashion sense as she often flaunts some exquisite outfits.

Recently, she turned heads as the showstopper for Jade by Monica and Karishma's latest bridal collection, 'A Bride's Reverie.'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor