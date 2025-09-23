Mirai Box Office Collection Day 11: Teja Sajja’s Fantasy Action Film Crosses Rs 80 Crore Mark – Check Earnings

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 11: Teja Sajja’s fantasy action film Mirai continued its strong run at the box office on its eleventh day in theatres. The movie collected Rs 1.80 crore on Monday, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 80.80 crore, according to Sacnilk. On Monday, Hindi screenings had an overall occupancy of 7.33 per cent, with morning shows at 4.47 per cent, afternoon 6.91 per cent, evening 8.82 per cent and night 9.13 per cent. The Telugu version performed better with 18.34 per cent occupancy, morning shows at 13.40 per cent, afternoon 19.34 per cent, evening 21.88 per cent and night 18.75 per cent.

Mirai opened to a strong response and recovered well after a normal weekday slowdown. The film earned Rs 6 crore on its second Sunday following Saturday’s Rs 5.15 crore. Over the first 11 days, the film collected Rs 13 crore on Day 1, Rs 15 crore on Day 2, Rs 16.6 crore on Day 3, Rs 6.4 crore on Day 4, Rs 6 crore on Day 5, Rs 4.75 crore on Day 6, Rs 3.35 crore on Day 7, Rs 2.75 crore on Day 8, Rs 5.15 crore on Day 9, Rs 6 crore on Day 10 and Rs 1.80 crore on Day 11.

According to reports, Mirai has been made on a budget of Rs 60 crore. The film has been praised for its VFX and anime-inspired visuals.

The cast includes Manchu Manoj Kumar, Shriya Saran, Jagapati Babu and Jayaram Subramaniam in key roles. The film has been released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, and Chinese. The Hindi version is presented by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory, the film tells the story of a man who protects nine sacred scriptures from a villainous sorcerer, played by Manchu Manoj, who seeks to take control of the world by acquiring them. These scriptures, hidden by Emperor Ashoka after the Kalinga war, hold supernatural powers. Teja Sajja plays Vedha, who is guided by a sanyasini named Vibha and protected by divine forces, including a weapon called Mirai, which ultimately transforms him into a Super Yodha.