Mirai Box Office Collection Day 13: Teja Sajja’s Fantasy Action Film Nears Rs 85 Crore – Check Earnings

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 13: Teja Sajja's action-adventure fantasy drama Mirai earned an estimated Rs 1.5 crore India net on Wednesday, its 13th day at the box office. The film’s total collection across all languages now stands at Rs 84.05 crore, according to Sacnilk. On Wednesday, the Hindi version had 7.89 percent occupancy while the Telugu version performed better at 16.90 percent. Evening and night shows drew the largest audiences.

The film opened with Rs 13 crore on day one and collected Rs 65.1 crore in its first week. The second weekend saw a boost with Rs 2.75 crore on Friday, Rs 5.15 crore on Saturday and Rs 6 crore on Sunday. Monday and Tuesday recorded Rs 1.8 crore and Rs 1.75 crore, respectively.

Made on a budget of Rs 60, Mirai is one of the year’s most ambitious Telugu films. Its large-scale production, heavy VFX, and action sequences make it a visual spectacle.

The story follows Vedha, played by Teja Sajja, a young warrior destined to protect nine ancient texts from the evil sorcerer Mahabir Lama, portrayed by Manchu Manoj. Vedha embarks on a quest to find the celestial weapon Mirai to stop Mahabir from gaining ultimate power. The film blends mythology, superhero elements and fantasy action to deliver a full cinematic experience.

The cast includes Manchu Manoj Kumar, Shriya Saran, Jagapati Babu and Jayaram Subramaniam in key roles. The film has been released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, and Chinese. The Hindi version is presented by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.