Mirzapur and Black Friday actor actor Jitendra Shastri passes away

Veteran actor Jitu aka Jitendra Shastri has passed away. His contemporary and actor Sanjay Mishra confirmed the same on his social media handle. As he mourned Jitu’s demise, he shared a video post featuring the late actor. In the caption, Mishra wrote, “Jitu brother, had you been around, you would have told me that sometimes a person goes out of network, while his name stays in the cell phone,” in Hindi.

Meanwhile, actor Rajesh Tailang tweeted, “Can’t believe Jitu Bhai is no more, what an amazing actor, what a wonderful human being, amazing sense of humour, got the opportunity to spend time working with him. It was my good fortune. #JitendraShastri Jitu Bhai Regards. Jitu Shastri had acted in films such as India’s Most Wanted, Black Friday, Rajma Chawal, Ashoka and so on. His dear friend from the industry and Mirzapur actor Rajesh Talang also mourned Jitendra Shastri’s demise on Twitter.