Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu praise Shah Rukh Khan, says "He is a wonderful artist and a wonderful human being"

21 year old Harnaaz Sandhu made India proud by bringing back Miss Universe Crown after 21 years. Harnaaz Shandu has recently, become Miss Universe 2021, after her win the whole country is buzzing over the beauty.



Now in her recent interview with news portal, Sandhu talked about her acting passion, she said "I don't know what would happen, because I am a person who never plans life. But given a chance, I would love to be a part of it, because that has been my dream."



She further added, "I am an actor by profession, I've done theatre from the last 5 years. I have a vision of influencing people and breaking stereotypes of what women are and what they can be, and that can happen through acting. Because in today's times, people get so intimidated, so influenced by movies. That's the way I can influence people and inspire them by following my passion, just doing the best for the society,".

On being asked about her favorite director, whom she wants to work with, she took Sanjay Leela Bhansali's name and said ""I love the way he works, I love the quality, the art, the feeling and the depth of each and every detail that's in his movies and his work."

She also spoke about romance king Shah Rukh Khan, Harnaaz said "I have mentioned this before, I share a lot of respect and love for Shah Rukh Khan. The amount of hard work he has done and is still doing, it's never enough I think. But he has always stayed grounded, he has always managed the success. And the way he has been talking in every interview, that really inspired me, that it's just about your attitude that takes you places. He is a wonderful artist and a wonderful human being."