Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska meets Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 7 : Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska met Goa CM Pramod Sawant on Wednesday here.

Taking to Twitter, Pramod Sawant shared pictures from his meeting with Karolia.

"Met and interacted with #MissWorld2022 Karolina Bielawska from Poland, Julia Evelyn Morley - CEO of Miss World Organisation and Team at Mahalaxmi, Altinho, Panaji. Discussions took place regarding hosting the Miss World Beauty Pageant in the picturesque landscape of Goa," a post read on the official Twitter page of Pramod Sawant.

Karolina, who hails from Poland, recently celebrated menstrual hygiene week and World Environment Day alongside Miss India World 2022 Sini Shetty Julia Morley, the Chairman and CEO of Miss World Organisation.

"World Environment Day and International Menstrual Hygiene Day .It was a day to remember for hundreds of schoolchildren and local government Sanitary workers at the NDMC theatre in Delhi as together with @sinishettyy we had an opportunity to speak out for menstrual equality across the world declaring that it should be a basic right for every young women to have access to either free or affordable sanitary pads. This engagement with 22 schools in Delhi is a part of the continuing education program which includes supplying the young ladies with much-needed facilities and supporting an environmentally friendly concept of a fully compostable sanitary napkin invented by Jaydeep Mandal. I am proud to support a project that is good for women's health and the Earth," she posted on her Instagram account.

Karolina also recently marked her presence at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

