"Missed chaats and dancing at baraats": Priyanka Chopra shares special post for newlyweds Anant, Radhika

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 : After attending the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant and shaking her legs to Bollywood songs, Desi girl Priyanka Chopra shared a congratulatory message note for newlyweds.

Priyanka attended the wedding with her husband, Nick Jonas on July 12 in Mumbai.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka dropped pictures featuring Anant, Radhika, herself, and Nick.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Clearly I missed chaats and dancing at baraats! What a special night it was celebrating two of the most kind and gracious people I know. #Anant and @radhikamerch1610 may God always protect your union."

Priyanka added her desi thumkas with guests at the baraat of Anant and Radhika's wedding.

In videos posted by multiple users on social media, Priyanka can be seen grooving to the Bollywood hit song 'Sapne Mein Milti Hai' peppering the dance with her thumkas.

An energetic Ranveer Singh ensured that Priyanka's hubby Nick Jonas also hit some Bollywood moves.

The couple made heads turn with their stylish Barbie-Ken outfits.

While Priyanka opted for a mustard-golden lehenga for the occasion, Nick looked dapper in an embellished pastel sherwani.

She wore a strappy blouse with a deep neckline and a matching lehenga with embellishments on it. Upping her glam quotient Priyanka carried a dewy makeup look and left her hair open to compliment her outfit.

The couple happily posed for the paps stationed outside the wedding venue.

The wedding ceremony, attended by a star-studded guest list from Bollywood, business, and politics, featured luminaries like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and international star Kim Kardashian alongside others.

Radhika Merchant continued to captivate throughout the festivities with her impeccable style and grace.

For her vidai ceremony, following her marriage in a traditional ivory and red lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Radhika opted for a stunning sindoori red ensemble crafted by Manish Malhotra.

Meticulously styled by Rhea Kapoor, reflected a blend of cultural heritage and contemporary flair.

Her sindoori red Manish Malhotra lehenga featured intricate Karchobi work on a backless blouse, complemented by a brocade silk lehenga skirt adorned with Banarasi prints in vibrant sunset hues.

The ensemble was completed with a Banarasi silk dupatta and a veil cascading into a dramatic train, creating a picture of timeless elegance.

Adding to her regal appearance were heirloom jewellery pieces passed down through generations, embellished with gold, diamonds, and emeralds.

Each accessory, from the choker to the mang tika, contributed to Radhika's majestic presence on her special day.

The celebrations continue with 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and 'Mangal Utsav,' the wedding reception on July 14.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor