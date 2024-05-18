Missing actor Gurucharan Singh of 'Taarak Mehta...' fame returns home

New Delhi [India], May 18 : Actor Gurucharan Singh of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Oooltah Chashmah' fame, who had been missing since April 22 this year, returned to his Delhi residence on Friday.

The word of his return brought a huge sigh of relief to his fans, who had been voicing worries over his whereabouts on social media.

Soon after he returned to his residence in the national capital, the actor was questioned by Delhi Police and his statement recorded before a local court. The actor deposed that he left home for a spiritual journey, the police informed.

Earlier in April, Gurucharan's distressed father filed a complaint with Delhi Police, detailing his son's sudden disappearance since his departure for Mumbai.

According to his father's statement, Gurucharan, who was visiting his parents in Delhi, was expected to return to Mumbai. But he never reached the city.

During the initial investigation, the police also found that the actor was operating multiple bank accounts for financial transactions and was frequently using credit cards despite not being in a sound fiscal state. Friends and relatives of the actor initially told police that Gurucharan was indulging his spiritual side and had even put forward the thought of going to the mountains.

Earlier, the president of the All Indian Cine Workers Association, Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, urged Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi to ensure an expeditious probe into the matter.

Gupta shared a self-made video stating that the entire Indian film industry was standing with the kin of Gurucharan.

"Actor Gurucharan Singh, known for his role as Roshan Singh Sodhi in the popular Bollywood serial 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', has been missing since April 22, 2024, from Delhi Airport. His father has filed a missing case at Palam Police Station in Delhi. The entire Bollywood and Indian Film Industry stand with Gurucharan Singh's family at every step," Gupta said in the video.

"All Indian Cine Workers Association appeals to the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister of Delhi to expedite the resolution of the missing case of Actor Gurucharan Singh (Sodhi) and ensure justice for his father, Hargit Singh, and take strict action against the culprits," he added.

After finding fame essaying the role of Sodhi in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', the actor quit the popular show a few years ago.

