Missing 'Taarak Mehta...' actor Gurucharan Singh was in financial distress

Mumbai, April 28 Gurucharan Singh, who essayed the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the popular sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', and went missing some days back, was last seen in Delhi.

The actor was also about to get married and faced financial distress, sources said.

Singh, who went missing on April 22, left for Delhi's domestic airport to travel to Mumbai, but he never took a flight to his stated destination.

The Delhi Police had said the actor had withdrawn Rs 7,000 from an ATM in Delhi. This was confirmed by CCTV footage.

The police also tracked his mobile phone location, and as per the tracing information and his mobile details, he had been present in Delhi until April 24. Since then, his mobile phone has been switched off.

Singh's co-actors have, meanwhile, said they find it hard to explain his sudden and mysterious disappearance.

Mandar Chandwadkar, who essayed the role of Atmaram on the show, said he cannot wrap his head around the sudden disappearance of the actor.

He told the media, "It is really surprising for me as well. He keeps travelling between Delhi and Mumbai. We met last at the wedding of Dilip Joshi's son in December. We had a nice time together, but we have not been in touch since then."

Joshi, incidentally, plays the titular character in the sitcom.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who appeared on the show as Taarak Mehta's wife, said, "I just pray that there is some misunderstanding and he is doing fine. He is very spiritual and a good human being."

Both actors left Indian television's longest-running show following personal problems with the makers.

Bansiwal, who left in 2023, had alleged that she faced harassment from the show's producers. Singh had exited the show in 2020.

The police have registered a case of kidnapping, based on a complaint filed by Singh's father and several teams have been formed to trace the actor.

His flight was scheduled for 8.30 p.m. this past Monday, but he was seen at a traffic intersection in Palam on the road to Gurugram around 9:14 p.m. He was seen crossing the road with a backpack as per CCTV footage.

