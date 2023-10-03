‘Mission Raniganj’: Akshay, Parineeti celebrate spirit of old-school love in soulful track ‘Keemti’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 : After the energetic bhangra anthem, ‘Jalsa 2.0’, and soul-stirring track ‘Jeeyenge’, makers of highly-anticipated rescue thriller 'Mission Raniganj' are all set to captivate audiences with the romantic melody ‘Keemti’.

Taking to Instagram, actor Akshay Kumar treated fans with the song video.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Pyaar = #Keemti ✨Song Video Out Now. Watch the story of Bharat’s true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October.”

The song, featuring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, celebrates the spirit of old-school love on the big screens.

The song beautifully captures the essence of love and the special bond shared between the characters played by them, Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill and Nirdosh Kaur, respectively.

Akshay looked dapper in a brown jacket and a turban while Parineeti flaunted her ethnic look in a stunning green saree.

‘Keemti’ is a musical gem brought to life with Vishal Mishra's soul-stirring vocals and music, accompanied by heartfelt lyrics penned by Kaushal Kishore and choreographed by Shabina Khan.

As soon as the song was launched, the actor's fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

One of the users wrote, "Heart touching song."

Another user commented, "Can't wait to see🔥🔥🔥🔥 in big 💥."

The anticipation for this romantic track has been soaring ever since Akshay teased its release.

Akshay on Monday treated fans to an adorable picture with Parineeti.

‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ also marks the debut of Jackky Bhagnani's Jjust Music in the OST (Original Soundtrack) world, and this beautiful soundtrack of Jjust Music's Mission Raniganj is sure to take the audiences on a journey of soulful music.

Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai ‘Mission Ranignaj’ is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor.

Akshay earlier collaborated with director Tinu Suresh Desai for the crime thriller 'Rustom'. Parineeti Chopra will essay the role of the female lead in the film.

The film is based on the true life event of late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India's first successful coal mine rescue mission in November 1989.

Apart from this, Akshay will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil drama 'Soorarai Pottru' which is all set to hit the theatres on February 16, 2024.

He also has an action thriller film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ alongside Tiger Shroff and a comedy film ‘Housefull 5’ in his kitty.

Akshay will also be seen in ‘SkyForce’. The film untold true story that captures the bravery, emotion, and patriotism of all those men in uniform involved in India’s first and deadliest airstrike against Pakistan, against all odds.

The film is directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur.

