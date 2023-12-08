'Mission Start Ab' show on Indian start-ups to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 : Mission Start Ab, an original reality series, that will center on grassroots entrepreneurs in India, is all set to be released.

The series has been conceptualized and developed in collaboration with the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India, with the objective of discovering entrepreneurs from diverse corners of India, and empowering them to create the next potential unicorns, read a statement.

Masaba Gupta and Cyrus Sahukar will host the series, which is scheduled to be out on Prime Video on December 19.

In addition to their roles as judges and investors, three of India's most seasoned entrepreneursKunal Bahl of Titan Capital, Anisha Singh of She Capital, and Manish Chowdhary of Wow Skin Scienceserve as mentors to help the contestants hone the skills necessary to grow their startups.

Sharing more details about the show, Sushant Sreeram, country director, Prime Video, India, said,"At Prime Video, we strive to be a force for good for the country. Through our multiple skill-development initiatives, including the Letter of Engagement signed between Amazon and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, we have worked towards developing talent that can directly and indirectly contribute to the nation. We are incredibly excited to collaborate with the Office of the PSA, Government of India, on Mission Start Ab, a series that leverages the power of entertainment to encourage all Indians to be audacious and bold with their ambitions."

