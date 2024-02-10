Mithun Chakraborty diagnosed with Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident stroke, hospital says "he is fully conscious"

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 10 : Veteran actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata on Saturday morning.

Now the hospital has issued an official statement regarding the health of 'The Kashmir Files' actor.

Mithun has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain.

The statement mentioned that the actor was brought to the hospital with complaints of weakness in his right upper and lower limbs. He is currently receiving the necessary treatment and remains under the observation of a team of doctors.

The official statement reads, "Shri Mithun Chakraborty (73), National Award-winning actor, was brought to the Emergency Department of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata, around 9.40 am with complaints of weakness in the right upper and lower limbs. Necessary laboratory and radiology investigations were carried out including an MRI of the brain. He has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. Presently, he is fully conscious, well-oriented and has consumed soft diet. Shri Chakraborty is being further evaluated by a team of doctors including a neuro-physician, cardiologist and a gastroenterologist."

Chakraborty was recently named as a recipient of the Padma Bhushan Awardees 2024.

Fondly called Mithun Da by his fans, the actor began his career with the Mrinal Sen-directed film 'Mrigayaa', which fetched him the National Film Award for Best Actor. 'Disco Dancer', 'Agneepath', 'Ghar Ek Mandir', 'Jallad' and 'Pyaar Jhukta Nahin' are some of his other popular films.

Chakraborty joined the BJP party in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kolkata's historic Brigade Parade Ground, commonly known as the "Maidan", on March 7, 2021.

