Mithun Chakraborty hospitalised in Bengaluru due to kidney ailment

Mithun Chakraborty was recently rushed to a private hospital in Bengaluru, Karnataka after he complained of severe stomach ache, fever and similar symptoms. According to a India Today report, the 71-year-old actor is now discharged. His son, Mahaakshay Chakraborty, also known as Mimoh Chakraborty, revealed the same and said, “he is fit and fine.”Mimoh Chakraborty, revealed that the actor was admitted due to ‘kidney stones’. A viral of the actor from the hospital has got fans concerned about his health. In the viral photo, Mithun Chakraborty is seen sleeping on a hospital bed.

Since the photo surfaced on the Internet, netizens have been praying for his health and wishing him a speedy recovery. On the work front, he was most recently seen in The Kashmir Files. The film, which also stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Bhasha Sumbli and Chinmay Mandlekar, is a true story, based on video interviews of the first-generation victims of the Kashmir genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit community. It presents the story of the void that still looms in the valleys of Kashmir after the Kashmiri Pandits' exodus that plagued the valley in the early 1990s. It echoes their sense of deprivation, the pain of departure, the fear of existence and the struggle to survive.

