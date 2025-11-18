'Moana' live-action remake trailer out, to hit theatres on July 10, 2026

Washington DC [US], November 18 : The makers have released the first trailer for the live-action remake of 'Moana' starring Cathering Laga'aia and Dwayne Johnson in the lead roles.

Like the original 2016 animated movie of the same name, the live-action film will once again star Dwayne Johnson as Maui, a once-mighty demigod who aids the adventurous young teenager on a quest to save her island and its people.

Although Johnson reprises his role from the animated film Moana, which was originally played and voiced by Auli'i Cravalho, it is now played by a young newcomer, Laga'aia.

Dwayne 'Rock' Johnson shared the trailer on his Instagram handle on Monday. The film is slated to release in theatres on July 10, 2026.

The 17-year-old actor Laga'aia expressed her excitement for the movie. She calls the movie an opportunity to celebrate Samoa and all Pacific Island peoples.

"I'm really excited to embrace this character because Moana is one of my favourites. My grandfather comes from Fa'aala, Palauli, in Savai'i. And my grandmother is from Leulumoega Tuai on the main island of 'Upolu in Samoa. I'm honoured to have an opportunity to celebrate Samoa and all Pacific Island peoples, and to represent young girls who look like me," said Laga'aia as quoted by Variety.

John Tui will play Moana's father, Chief Tui, while Frankie Adams will play Moana's mother Sina. Rena Owen also stars as Gramma Tala, reported Variety.

The first animated film 'Moana' was directed by John Musker and Ron Clements, with a script from Jared Bush and featuring music by Mark Mancina, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Opetaia Foa`i.

Bush returns to the live-action 'Moana' as co-screenwriter alongside Dana Ledoux Miller, with Thomas Kail directing.

Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Beau Flynn will produce. Mark Mancina returns to score the film, while Miranda will produce.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor