Model-Actress Poonam Pandey Passes Away at 32 After Battling Cervical Cancer?

In a shocking news, model and actress Poonam Pandey has died due to cervical cancer, a post on Instagram confirmed the news on Friday morning. ''This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared,'' reads the post. Fans are in shock, expressing disbelief over the news of her alleged death. While some are expressing sadness, some are claiming that it might be a gimmick and soon there will be a post that her account was hacked.

Who was Poonam Pandey?

Poonam Pandey was a popular model. Her popularity skyrocketed to fame when she had promised in a video message ahead of the 2011 Cricket World Cup final that she would strip if India won the final match. With her audacious claim, this was the first time she drew attention to herself across all social media platforms.