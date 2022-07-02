'Modern Love Hyderabad' jukebox with six romantic tracks goes live

Hyderabad, July 2 The music track of 'Modern Love Hyderabad', the first-ever Telugu original series to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, was released on Saturday.

The entire jukebox of the series consisting of six different tracks has gone live. It complements the romantic mood that accompanies each monsoon.

The six tracks in the series include 'Thokachukka' composed by M.M. Keeravani, 'Kanupaapa' and 'Madhitho Madhi' composed by Tapas Relia, 'Rangubomma' by Vivek Sagar, Snehame by Kaala Bhairava, Jagamu Marichipo by Smaran Sai. The lyrics have been given by M.M. Keeravani, Kittu Vissapragada and Rahman.

'Modern Love Hyderabad' music track launch comes on the back of the recent trailer launch.

Inspired by a famous 'New York Times' column, 'Modern Love Hyderabad' strings together six heartfelt episodes of love, directed by talented filmmakers from the Telugu industry including Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala and Devika Buhadhanam and features a cast including Nithya Menon, Revathy, Aadhi Pinisetty, Ritu Varma, Abijeet Duddala, Malavika Nair, Suhasini Maniratnam, Naresh Agastya, Ulka Gupta, Naresh and Komalee Prasad.

'Modern Love Hyderabad' is produced by Elahe Hiptoola with Nagesh Kukunoor as the showrunner. The episodes are directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala and Devika Bahudhanam. They are all set to be released on Amazon Prime Video on July 8.

