'Modern Love Mumbai' to present delectable mix of heartwarming stories

Mumbai, April 25 The poster of the Mumbai chapter of 'Modern Love', the Indian adaptation of the much revered US original anthology series of the same name (helmed by John Carney), was unveiled on Monday.

'Modern Love Mumbai', which features 6 heartwarming stories about discovering and exploring love in all its shades and emotions, finds its place in the maximum city's unique milieus, and brings together six storytellers - Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava and Nupur Asthana.

'Modern Love Mumbai', which is the first of the three localised Indian versions of the acclaimed New York Times column, has been produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, and will be available to stream globally on May 13 on Prime Video.

The anthology includes:

1. 'Raat Rani' - directed by Shonali Bose, starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Bhupendra Jadawat and Dilip Prabhavalkar

2. 'Baai' - directed by Hansal Mehta, starring Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi and Ranveer Brar

3. 'Mumbai Dragon' - directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, starring Yeo Yann Yann, Meiyang Chang, Wamiqa Gabbi and Naseeruddin Shah

4. 'My Beautiful Wrinkles' - directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, starring Sarika, Danesh Razvi, Ahsaas Channa and Tanvi Azmi

5. 'I Love Thane' - directed by Dhruv Sehgal, starring Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Prateik Babbar, Aadar Malik and Dolly Singh

6. 'Cutting Chai' - directed by Nupur Asthana, starring Chitrangda Singh and Arshad Warsi

Talking about the series, Pritish Nandy, journalist, former member of Rajya Sabha and producer, Pritish Nandy Communications said "We are delighted to partner with Amazon Prime Video once again for a prestigious franchise like 'Modern Love' which already has a massive fan base across the globe. We believe that just like New York, the city of Mumbai also has a mesmerising charm, which we have explored and captured."

He continued, "With the most wonderful cast of masters and contemporary, Indian and international actors and some of the finest directors, writers and music creators that we have today, 'Modern Love Mumbai' beautifully negotiates through the different shades of love that Mumbai, the city of dreams, throws up and celebrates."

"I am confident that every story in this anthology series will tug at and win the audiences' hearts. Like they say, love makes the world go round and it's been our absolute pleasure to partner with Amazon, John Carney and the New York Times in bringing to India these stories of everyday love with everyday people in a whole new normal kind of celebration", he added further.

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video said, "We are excited to bring forth Modern Love Mumbai, the first of our three local versions of 'Modern Love', our well acclaimed international franchise. 'Modern Love Mumbai' features a bouquet of six heart-warming, lyrical stories that explore love in its many forms and together all the stories represent a unique love affair with the poly-cultural city of Mumbai."

"We are certain that these stories will add hope, humour and some sunshine into your lives. We are happy that Modern Love Mumbai further solidifies our long-standing relationship with our producers, Pritish Nandy Communications", she concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor