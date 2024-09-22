Modi and US: Aditya Gadhvi, Hanumankind perform for over 13,500 at Nassau Coliseum in NY

New York [US], September 22 : The 'Modi and US' supershow has reached full swing as popular artists Devi Sri Prasad, Hanumankind, and Aditya Gadhvi performed in front of a crowd of over 13,500 people at Nassau Coliseum in New York.

Aditya Gadhvi mesmerised the audience with his superhit track "Khalasi"

Popular hip-hop artist Hanumankind also thrilled the audiences with his outstanding performance.

This marked the first time these stars performed together on the same stage, which indeed promised a memorable experience for the audience.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the Nassau Coliseum, where he will address the enthusiastic Indian diaspora.

PM Modi's address at the "Modi and US" programme is a historic event that is unfolding at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York, as 15,000 members of the Indian diaspora gather from 42 different states to welcome the Prime Minister.

Artists from different groups have been preparing since days to showcase traditional music for the big show once the PM's arrival. The artists will perform 'Yakshagana', a form of traditional folk dance popular in the coastal districts of Karnataka and parts of Kerala, at the venue.

Members of the Indian diaspora belonging to Tamil Nadu will play the traditional musical instrument 'Parai' at the event ahead of PM Modi's address to the diaspora.

A group was seen performing Mallakhamb earlier todayan acrobatic activity that originated in Maharashtra, outside Nassau Coliseum in New York, Long Island.

Jaydev Anata of the Mallakhamb Federation US said, "We are promoting Mallakhamb in the USA as an acrobatic and gymnastic sport with the objective of getting it into the Olympics. We are using every opportunity to present this to the public."

Earlier in a post on X, PM Modi shared pictures of his meeting with members of the Indian diaspora and wrote, "After programmes in Delaware, landed in New York. Eager to be among the diaspora at the community programme in the city and to take part in other programmes."

PM Modi will chair key bilateral meetings in New York and attend a CEO Roundtable in addition to addressing the Summit of the Future on September 23.

