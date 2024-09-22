Modi and US: Indian artists showcase cultural performances ahead of PM Modi's address

New York [US], September 22 : Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York, came alive with cultural performances as Indian artists took the stage ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Modi and US" event.

The performances celebrated India's rich traditions and diverse heritage, drawing attention from the gathered crowd.

Artists from the Indian community performed Kathak, a classical dance form from Uttar Pradesh, adding a touch of grace and tradition to the evening.

Another group performed Yakshagana, a folk dance form from the coastal districts of Karnataka. The colourful costumes of Yakshagana entertained the audience.

Apart from this, a group of dancers performed an Assamese folk song, showcasing the cultural richness of Assam in northeastern India.

Artists also performed on a Gujarati song ahead of the much-awaited event.

PM Modi is set to address the "Modi and US" programme around noon local time in New York.

While speaking to ANI, a member of the event organising committee, Jagdish Sewhani, said, "It is a historical event in Nassau Coliseum, Long Island, New York. It looks like we are celebrating Diwali here... 15,000 Indian diaspora have come here in New York from 42 different states.

"More than 500 artists are going to perform, and we all are awaiting PM Modi. It is the first time ever, that an Indian PM is coming to Long Island in 75 years. The mayor of Nassau County is so excited that he said that he is going to welcome the most popular leader, not only in India but in the world," he added.

Preparations are in the final stage at the venue where PM Modi will address the Indian diaspora as the Modi-US event to commence around noon.

Indian chef and restaurateur, Vikas Khanna, said, "When a leader of your country comes, it's our job, our duty to honour and respect him. It is important as the leaders don't represent a party, but the country. They represent our family, our heritage our ancestors. Anyone residing outside the country represents one's culture. When Donald Trump visited India, I received a letter from PMO, I was invited there along with AR Rahman. What can be a b better honour to a chef than this? This is how you elevate a profession when you see that at one side there is an Oscar winner and at the other side, you have a chef standing there to welcome the American President...We are differently built people, our DNA is different, and we have so much respect towards our motherland. The PM is the elder of our family, he represents us, in totality."

Ahead of the event, a member of the Indian diaspora performing with the 'Parai' said, "I am very happy to take part in this event. We are proud of the 'Parai' instrument and happy to perform here."

A group was seen performing Mallakhamb, an acrobatic activity originated in Maharashtra, outside Nassau Coliseum in New York, Long Island.

Jaydev Anata of the Mallakhamb Federation US said, "We are promoting Mallakhamb in the USA as an acrobatic and gymnastic sport with the objective of getting it into the Olympics. We are using every opportunity to present this to the public."

Earlier in a post on X, PM Modi shared pictures of his meeting with members of the Indian diaspora and wrote, "After programmes in Delaware, landed in New York. Eager to be among the diaspora at the community programme in the city and to take part in other programmes."

PM Modi will chair key bilateral meetings in New York and attend a CEO Roundtable in addition to addressing the Summit of the Future on September 23.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor