Mohak spent days in Rajasthan village to work on her dialect for ‘Saru’

Mumbai, May 19 Debutante Mohak Matkar went an extra mile to lend authenticity to her character in the show “Saru” by immersing herself in the culture and speech of the region.

“Saru” showcases the inspiring journey of a determined young woman from Khares village in Rajasthan, as she battles societal constraints to pursue her dreams of higher education. Portraying the lead role is Mohak.

The debutante said: “While preparing for my role as Saru, I made a conscious effort to speak to as many locals as possible during the shoot in Rajasthan. Coming from a city background, this was an entirely new experience for me, and it was fascinating to observe how the dialect varies. When I first started working with my dialect coach, I used to get confused; however, now I have started picking it up well.”

To portray Saru convincingly with integrity and truth, Mohak undertook rigorous dialect training, working closely with a coach to grasp the nuances of Rajasthani tone and pronunciation. During the on-location shoot in Rajasthan, she actively engaged with local women and schoolgirls, closely observing their mannerisms, expressions, and conversations.

The immersive experience offered her a deeper understanding of how people across age and gender communicate, helping her internalize the language as a living, emotional expression rather than just dialogue.

“I also met a group of schoolgirls who giggled while correcting my pronunciation—but they did it with such warmth, it made me feel like I was part of their world. These small yet powerful experiences helped me embody the character more truthfully and I am looking forward to sharing it with the audiences!”

Talking about the show, “Saru” airs every day at 7:30 PM, on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor