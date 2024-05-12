Mohanlal celebrates Mother's Day by sharing throwback picture with mom

Mumbai, May 12 Malayalam megastar Mohanlal, who was recently seen in the epic film ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’, shared wishes for his mother on the occasion of Mother’s Day.

The senior actor took to the Stories section of his Instagram and shared a monochromatic throwback picture of himself with his mother, Santhakumari Nair.

In the picture, the actor is seen standing beside his mother, who is sitting in a chair wearing a saree.

He shared the picture with the caption: “Happy Mother’s Day,” followed by a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is occupied with multiple projects. He started the shoot of his 360th film last month. The untitled film sees him opposite actress Shobana and is helmed by Tharun Moorthy.

He has Vishnu Manchu’s ‘Kannappa’ in the pipeline.

