Mohanlal Hospitalised: Malayalam Actor Admitted Due to High Fever and Breathing Issues

Mollywood superstar Mohanlal is experiencing high-grade fever, breathing difficulties, and generalized myalgia. The 64-year-old actor’s medical condition has led to widespread concern among his fans and the film industry. An official statement from his medical team confirms that Mohanlal is suspected to have a viral respiratory infection.

The statement, now circulating on social media, provides details about Mohanlal’s condition. It reads, “This is to certify that I have examined Mr. Mohanlal, 64 years old male, MRD No. 1198168. He is having complaints of high-grade fever, breathing difficulty, and generalized myalgia. He is suspected to have a viral respiratory infection. He has been advised to take medications with 5 days rest and to avoid crowded places.”

As news of Mohanlal's hospitalization spreads, fans and well-wishers have taken to social media to express their concerns and send their best wishes.

On the work front actors directorial debut Barroz is now all set to hit the screens on October 3, the makers announced on Saturday (August 17)The release date of the 3D fantasy drama, which was announced back in 2019, has been delayed multiple times. It was previously scheduled to be released on March 28.