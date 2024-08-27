Mohanlal Resigns As AMMA President Following Sexual Harassment Allegations In Malayalam Film Industry

Superstar Mohanlal has resigned as the president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists. The actor announced his decision on Tuesday afternoon and left everyone shocked. He was the president of the association and had a 17-member executive committee. However, all the members of the executive committee submitted their joint resignation. “AMMA has decided to disperse the executive committee on moral grounds in the light of allegations made by some actors against some of the committee members. A new committee will be formed after an election within two months,” the statement read.

The association informed that within two months the general body meeting of the association will be called to select the new governing body. “We hope that a leadership that is capable of revamping and strengthening the association will take over soon. Thankful to everyone for pointing out our errors,” it added. Before Mohanlal, director Ranjith and actor Siddique stepped down from their leadership roles in a state-run film academy and the AMMA respectively. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also convened a high-level meeting with senior police officials to investigate the atrocities faced by women artists.

This all started after shocking revelations were made about the Malayalam film industry in the Hema Committee report, which came out on Monday. According to PTI, this report talked about the sexual harassment that women are facing in the Malayalam film industry. The report also said that women are offered work with the demand for sexual relations. After the Hema Committee report was made public last Monday, many actors came forward and accused other actors, filmmakers and technicians of sexual harassment. Many women artists have alleged that they were forced to compromise even before starting work. Since then, concerns have increased about the safety of these artists in the Malayalam film industry. Let us tell you that the government constituted the Justice Hema Committee in 2019. The committee studied the issues that women are facing in the Malayalam film industry. Important details of sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse of women have been exposed in this report.