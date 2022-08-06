Mohanlal visits India's first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier IAC Vikrant

Actor Mohanlal, who is also a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army, visited India's first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) Vikrant which is soon to be commissioned, built in Cochin Shipyard Ltd.

During the visit, he interacted with the workers of Vikrant and also the crew of it. Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) were present onboard during the visit.

Major Ravi, who is the retired major of the Indian Army and actor, and director in Malayalam also visited Vikrant with Mohanlal.

After the visit, Mohanlal shared his thoughts through his social media accounts, he wrote "Honoured to be onboard India's 1st Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC), soon to be commissioned as Vikrant, built in Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Kerala. She is a true engineering marvel that further fortifies the Indian Navy and showcases India's shipbuilding capabilities."

In another subsequent tweet, he added, "I express my heartfelt gratitude for this matchless opportunity, especially to the Commanding Officer, Commodore Vidhyadhar Harke, VSM, and Mr Madhu Nair, the Chairman & Managing Director of Cochin Shipyard Limited, for their warm reception."

He also added, "Witnessing the unmatched peculiarities of this mean machine urges me to triumphantly salute all the people behind IAC Vikrant, the wonder. May she always be victorious at sea."

On the work front, Mohanlal, who has many projects lined up, for the first time in his career has decided to direct the film 'Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure'. He is currently busy with his first directorial and will also be seen in Shaji Kailas's film 'Alone'.

Other upcoming projects include 'L2: Empuraan' the sequel of 'Lucifer' Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial debut film Lucifer.

The upcoming thriller 'Monster', by director Vysakh is also lined up for release.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor