Mohanlal's mother Santhakumari passes away, Mammootty, fans pay their last respects at actor's residence

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 30 : Superstar Mohanlal's mother, Santhakumari, passed away on Tuesday in Kochi. The fans of Mohanlal arrived at the actor's residence to pay their last respects to his mother.

Fans of the actor were seen at Mohanlal's Kochi residence, where they entered the house to extend their condolences to the actor's family.

Superstar Mammootty was also seen exiting the residence of Mohanlal after paying his last respects to Sathakumari Amma.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly Speaker, AN Shamseer, has also extended his condolences on the demise of Shantakumari.

Taking to his Instagram handle, AN Shamseer paid tribute to Shantakumari, who played a significant role in shaping Mohanlal as an artist and stood by him as a strong source of support and strength throughout his life.

"The mother of Malayalam's favourite star Mohanlal Shanthakumari expresses grief over the demise of Amma. The role that mother played is huge in shaping the talent named Mohanlal and in standing as a support and shadow for him. Joining the grief of the beloved star and his family. Rest in peace," wrote AN Shamseer.

The funeral of Santhakumari will be held in Thiruvananthapuram on December 31.

