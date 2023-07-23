Mohanlal's 'Vrushabha' goes on floors
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 : The shooting for Mohanlal-starrer 'Vrushabha' has kick-started.
On Sunday afternoon, Mohanlal took to Twitter and shared images from the sets.
"Vrushabha takes its first step towards the frame! As the clapboard snaps shut for #Vrushabha, we ask for your love and blessings," he captioned the post.
'Vrushabha' marks the pan-India debut of Shanaya Kapoor, who is actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter.
'Vrushabha' marks the pan-India debut of Shanaya Kapoor, who is actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter.
Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms has teamed up with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios for the project.
Welcoming Shanaya on board, Ektaa took to Instagram and wrote, “It was for years I wanted to work with @sanjaykapoor2500 n now his beautiful talented daughter is starting her pan india journey with this SPECTACLE @shanayakapoor02. It’s Official: #ShanayaKapoor is all set to make her PAN INDIA debut in Legendary Star #Mohanlal’s epic action entertainer #VRUSHABHA . Get ready for an epic saga filled with drama, action, and a whole lot of glamour! With her talent and beauty, Shanaya is sure to steal the show as she plays a pivotal role bridging the gap between past and present timelines starring opposite #RoshanMeka.”
Directed by Nanda Kishore, the film also features Roshann Meka and Zahrah S Khan. It will be released worldwide in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi next year.
