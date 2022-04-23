Mohit Malik on his OTT debut: It will give me an extra push to try new things

Mumbai, April 23 Popular TV actor Mohit Malik is all set to make his OTT debut. The title has not been revealed yet. The actor will supposedly be seen in the role of a cop this time, in contrast to his onscreen characters till date.

He shares: "OTT has become such a huge content viewing medium in the last 2 years which has not only benefited the audience, but us actors too as the opportunities with rising web shows and web films for us have become immense."

"The content on OTT is also very different compared to what I have worked on in television shows. It's more free flowing and there is more scope to tell stories without restrictions of any kind."

"While TV has always been my homeground, as an actor being a part of new mediums is very important for me to showcase my versatility. I feel that OTT will give me an extra push to try out things I have never done before, and that itself is going to help me enhance my acting abilities to the best I can", adds Mohit.

