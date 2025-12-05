Mohit Malik rescues lone baby sheep on highway, Raveena Tandon reacts

Mumbai, Dec 5 Actor Mohit Malik shared a heartwarming incident from his drive back to the hotel, recalling how he spotted a baby sheep walking alone along a highway.

The actor took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself holding on to the baby sheep. He shared that he couldn’t drive past without checking on the little animal. He picked her up and tried to locate her herd, but found no trace of them despite searching the area.

“Was heading back to my hotel from work and saw this little baby sheep was walking alone by the highway. I couldn’t stop myself from picking her up and trying to find her family. I searched, but there was no trace of them,” Mohit wrote in the caption.

With no option left, he placed the sheep in a nearby safe house to ensure she stayed protected.

“I searched, but there was no trace of them. Had to leave her in a safe house where she’d be protected. I just hope she reunites with her family soon. #oneness,” he wrote.

The video caught the attention of actress and ardent animal lover Raveena Tandon, who commented: “Where did you leave it?”

To which, Mohit shared an update and said: She’s safe as left her in a nearby house which had people to take care of her.

The actress then shared that next time if he comes across something like this, he should send the animal to the actress’ rescue shelter.

Mohit made his television debut with the TV show Miilee as Aaoni. After which he starred in shows like Betiyaan Apni Ya Paraya Dhan, Pari Hoon Main, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Godh Bharaai, Durgesh Nandinii, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya and Phulwa.

He also worked in Doli Armaano Ki as Samrat Singh Rathore where his acting talent was appreciated the most. In 2015, Mohit Malik participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. He played a lead role in the musical Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala.

In 2025 , Malik marked his bollywood debut with Azaad starring Ajay Devgan and Diana Penty with newcomers Rashan Thandani And Aman Devgan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor