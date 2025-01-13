Mom-to-Be Athiya Shetty Glows with Joy in a Lovely Picture with KL Rahul (See pics)

Athiya Shetty, daughter of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, married cricketer KL Rahul in January 2023 at a lovely ceremony at Suniel’s farmhouse in Khandala. After dating for several years, they began this new chapter in their lives. In November 2024, they announced their pregnancy through a heartfelt social media post, bringing joy to their fans.

Currently, Athiya and KL Rahul are savoring their time together before their baby arrives. A recent travel photo of the couple has gone viral, featuring touching moment between them. In the picture, Athiya looks radiant in a cozy sweater and oversized grey pants, holding a cup of coffee. Her pregnancy glow is evident, while KL Rahul gazes at her lovingly, a moment that has captured the hearts of many online.

KL Rahul also shared a collection of unseen photos from his trip to Australia, where he participated in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. On Monday, he posted a series of casual snapshots on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into his daily life in Australia. The photos included him enjoying coffee at a café, getting into a car, standing by a house, sitting on a bench, and admiring a beautiful beach view. Among these, the most memorable photo features KL Rahul and Athiya sitting outside a cozy café. In this image, Athiya is happily sipping her coffee while KL Rahul looks at her and her baby bump with love. A sweet cinnamon bun sits between them, adding to the warm and joyful atmosphere of the moment.

KL Rahul and Athiya's love story began in January 2019 when a mutual friend introduced them. Their connection was immediate, and their relationship has grown stronger over the years. As they prepare to welcome their first child, KL Rahul and Athiya continue to enjoy each other's company, creating treasured memories that resonate with their fans.