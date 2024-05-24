Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone shines bright in yellow dress

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 : Actor Deepika Padukone, who is expecting her first child with Ranveer Singh, stepped out in Mumbai on Friday, in a beautiful yellow flowy dress that elevated her charming personality.

Before heading to launch her skincare brand in Tira's store, the mom-to-be took to Instagram and treated fans to a couple of images in which she could be seen basking in the glow of her pregnancy.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7V35ijua-Y/?hl=en

She also uploaded a short clip in which she was seen behind a counter inside a store promoting her skincare label, Deepika joked, "I should be a salesperson."

Deepika's look left everyone in awe.

"Stay blessed beautiful. Take great care," actress Bipasha Basu commented.

"Looking so so so beautiful mama," a fan commented.

On Monday, Deepika was spotted at a polling booth to cast their votes in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Bollywood power couple, twinning in white, radiated joy as they arrived at the polling booth in Mumbai. Deepika, beaming with her pregnancy glow, donned an oversized white shirt and light blue denim, her baby bump subtly visible, while Ranveer complemented her in a matching white ensemble.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will next be seen in 'Singham Again,' the third installment of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Deepika steps into the role of Lady Singham alongside a stellar ensemble cast.

Joining her are industry stalwarts including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. But that's not all on her plate.

Deepika is set to dazzle audiences in the sci-fi epic 'Kalki 2898 AD,' sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani.

Additionally, she's gearing up for 'The Intern,' a promising project where she will star alongside the legendary Amitabh Bachchan.

