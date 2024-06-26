Mom-to-be Richa Chadha signs comedy film, decides not to take long maternity break

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 : Like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and Neha Dhupia, mom-to-be Richa Chadha has now become an inspiration for many women on how to balance professional and personal life. She is determined to resume work soon post welcoming her baby and also has signed a comedy film.

Richa has decided to continue her work without interruption. She has signed her next, and the work on the untitled film is set to begin soon.

As per a source close to the film's production, "Richa has loved the script and it's a really fun concept. The pre-production work is set to take place in August and will go on floors in October. The film is meant to be shot at the brink of winters in the north".

The script of the film which is a comedy genre is already ready and has been written by Amitosh Nagpal, and is set in North India.

Commenting on her return to work after maternity break, Richa said, "While I can't speak for all women, because it depends on each individual what their journey is like, I am determined to get back to work as soon as possible, and not take a long break, as I have pending commitments."

Revealing the inspiration behind her decision, she stated, "I take immense inspiration from my mother, who managed both roles with grace and efficiency. I believe I can handle both duties effectively as well because it depends on the kind of support system you have around you and how hands-on your partner is. In my case, I feel blessed to have both of those things figured out. I also don't think it is out of the ordinary. I have seen the badass women of Mumbai take local trains well into their 9th month, heading to work, looking perfectly groomed with their gajras intact. I am very inspired by the average Indian woman and don't want this to be treated as a medical condition, it is not. It is a natural part of life."

Richa and Ali are expecting their first child together.

In February, the couple took to Instagram and shared the good news with their fans and followers. They posted an image saying 1 + 1 = 3, confirming the news with a caption: "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world"

Richa and Ali met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and soon fell in love with each other. They have been legally married since 2020, but they celebrated their union in 2022 with festivities across Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow.

Meanwhile, Richa is currently receiving appreciation for her performance as Lajjo in the recently released 'Heeramandi'.

