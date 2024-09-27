Mommy Yami Gautam returns to sets after maternity leave

Mumbai, Sep 27 Actress Yami Gautam, who has been embracing the joys of motherhood, is back to work and recently attended a special event. She shared stunning pictures from the occasion, showcasing her radiant spirit and elegance as she balances her professional commitments with her new role as a mother.

Taking to Instagram, Yami, who has 19.7 million followers, shared a stunning photo showcasing her elegant look. She wore a long-sleeved red kurta paired with a matching dupatta adorned with intricate golden embroidery. Enhancing her natural beauty, Yami opted for a minimal makeup look and styled her hair in soft waves.

In the photo, she can be seen applying the final touches to her makeup, radiating grace and poise. Her look was beautifully complemented by silver earrings, adding a touch of sophistication to her ensemble.

In the caption, she wrote, "And now back to work... Thank you team for a fantastic event #grateful".

Yami is married to filmmaker Aditya Dhar. They had tied the nuptial knot in June, 2021. On May 20, they announced the arrival of their baby son Vedavid. Their child was born on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritya.

On the work front, Yami made her television debut in 2008 with the TV show 'Chand Ke Paar Chalo'. She essayed the lead in 'Raajkumar Aaryyan'. Following this, she played the role of Leher in 'Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam', which aired on Colors. She has also participated in reality shows 'Meethi Choori No 1' and 'Kitchen Champion Season 1'.

She made her film debut as the lead in the 2009 Kannada movie 'Ullasa Utsaha'. Yami's Bollywood debut came with the leading role in 2012 Shoojit Sircar's romantic comedy 'Vicky Donor'. The movie starred Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead.

Yami has been a part of movies like-- 'Total Siyapaa', 'Action Jackson', 'Badlapur', 'Sanam Re', 'Junooniyat', 'Sarkar 3'. She was seen as Pallavi in the 2019 military action film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', written and directed by her husband Aditya Dhar. The film starred Vicky Kaushal in the lead, with Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and Mohit Raina in pivotal roles.

The actress was last seen in her husband's production movie 'Article 370'. The political action thriller film directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, also starred Priyamani, Skand Thakur, Ashwini Kaul, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar.

She next has 'Dhoom Dhaam' in the pipeline.

