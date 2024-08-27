Mona Singh joins Barun Sobti starrer 'Kohrra 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 : After captivating with her performance in 'Munjya', actor Mona Singh is all set enthrall the audience in the second season of the investigative crime drama Kohrra starring Barun Sobti.

Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Netflix shared this exciting news.

They captioned the post, "A new mystery. A new investigation. The fog will clear soon.

Kohrra Season 2 is coming soon, only on Netflix."

Netflix's investigative crime drama which had audiences hooked in 2023, is set to return for a second season with new faces, new mystery, and investigation. Season 1 of the show was lauded for its unique blend of crime, emotion and touching upon the human psyche with exceptional performances taking the story many notches higher.

Returning this season is actor Barun Sobti, appreciated for his nuanced portrayal of Garundi, a young police officer focused on doing the best he can on a murky murder investigation while navigating his personal dreams and dilemmas. This season will dive into another murder mystery with family dynamics, interpersonal secrets and the background of fog filled Punjab.

The show will be directed by showrunner, producer and co-creator Sudip Sharma along with Faisal Rahman and Produced by Act Three Productions and Film Squad Productions. This will be Sudip Sharma's debut as producer (Act Three Productions) and director.

'Kohrra' is a police procedural set in Punjab that revolves around the murder of an NRI guy. It stars Suvinder Vicky and Barun Sobti as cops investigating the matter, Harleen Sethi as Surinder's daughter and Lagaan's Rachel Shelley as the mother of NRI kid's friend.

Speaking on the return of Kohrra , Tanya Bami shared : "Kohrra has been a show that has been loved, lauded and has a cult following almost! Fans are eagerly awaiting season 2 and we are delighted to announce that we are soon going into production for the same. We are excited to go deeper into this unique, intriguing and complex world created by Sudip Sharma, Diggi & Gunjit. What makes this season even more exciting is that Sudip is donning many hats as showrunner, director and producer. Having Mona singh join Barun Sobti helps take Kohrra to the wide fan base that Mona and Barun have. We are excited to take season 2 higher!"

Adding to it, Co-Creator and Showrunner Sudip Sharma stated: "Kohrra has been more than just a show for us, it's a piece of our hearts. We've poured everything we have into this story, and seeing the love it has received is incredibly moving. It's inspired us to come back with something even more powerful. We're committed to telling stories that feel real, that reflect the lives of real people with rawness and authenticity, and that's exactly what you'll see in the new season on Netflix."

Meanwhile, Mona Singh is receiving praise for her portrayal of Pammi in the recently released horror comedy 'Munjya'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor