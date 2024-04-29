Monday Motivation: Dia Mirza inspires mothers with her workout holding her son

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 : Dia Mirza is not only a versatile actor but also a doting mother. She gave a Monday motivation to all the 'Mamma's' out there by working out holding her son Avyaan.

Taking to Instagram, Dia dropped an inspiring workout video of her carrying her son.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6VOfs2vaTO/

The video captured Dia carrying his Avyaan in her arms and performing squat exercise.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Some #MondayMotivation for all the Mamma's. #KeepMoving #HealthyIsHappy #Endorphins."

As soon as the video was shared, fans and industry members flooded the comment section.

Mom-to-be Richa Chadha wrote, "So cute."

Manisha Koirala commented, "Awe."

One of the users wrote, "Fitness motivation by mumma and son duo...so cute."

Dia married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai in 2021 and on May 14, 2021, they welcomed a baby boy - Avyaan.

Samaira is the daughter of Vaibhav from his first wife, Sunaina.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dia Mirza was last seen in the road drama 'Dhak Dhak' alongside Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi.

Helmed by Tarun Dudeja, the film 'Dhak Dhak' belongs to the adventure genre and depicts a road trip by a girl gang, defying trappings, conventions and stigma.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor