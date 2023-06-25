Monsoon 2023: 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' to 'Barso Re Megha' Top Bollywood tracks to enjoy this rainy season

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 : On Sunday morning, monsoon covered both Mumbai and Delhi together giving the people a big relief from the scorching heat.

Monsoon always brings happiness and during this season, there's nothing better than sitting on a balcony and enjoy the constant rain showers while relishing hot pakodas and listening to soulful songs.

Thankfully, several Indian singers have created a string of songs over the years, capturing the essence of the monsoon season beautifully. Check out some hit tracks to enjoy this rainy season.

1. Baarish

This romantic track from the film 'Half Girlfriend' is best for the rainy days. It was sung by Ash King and Shashaa Tirupati and featured Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles and heart-warming lyrics were penned by Arafat Mehmood and Tanishk Bagchi.

2. Barso Re Megha Megha

Talking about Monsoon songs, you just can't miss "Barso Re," a song from the 2007 film Guru. Shreya Ghoshal's calming vocals talk about enjoying the rain to the utmost. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's dance performance was the highlight of the song, aside from the lyrics. It's almost 15 years since the song was released, yet many still listen to it on repeat.

3. Tip Tip Barsa Paani

One of the most memorable songs from Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar's 1994 film Mohra. The song captures the essence of rain in India. Anand Bakshi wrote the lyrics, which were sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. Raveena and Akshay's chemistry is depicted in the song. The song was recreated in Rohit Shetty's action film 'Sooryavanshi'.

4. Koi Ladki Hai

Let's bring the inner child out and enjoy the monsoon bliss, love & romance with thir superhit track. ' Koi Ladki Hai' song is one of the hits Of Madhuri Dixit and Shah Rukh Khan and is voiced by legendary singer late Lata Mangeshkar. The song from the film 'Dil to Pagal Hai' has been viewed over 123 million times on YouTube.

5. Rimjhim Gire Sawan

The evergreen rain song song from the film 'Manzil' was sung by none other than Kishore Kumar and featured actors Amitabh Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterjee. The song even after almost 44 years of its release is still in everyone's playlist and played on loop when it rains.

What's your favourite rain song?

